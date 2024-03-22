Norris sets opening pace in Melbourne

Ahead of today's opening practice, the air temperature is 18 degrees C, while the track temperature is 32 degrees.

In terms of updates, Ferrari has a new Rear Wing, Aston Martin a new Front Wing, Aline a new Beam Wing, Williams a new Rear Corner, RB a new Rear Wing and finally Stake a new Front Wing and Front Wing Endplate.

The lights go green and Alonso leads the way, followed by Bottas, Russell, Zhou, Piastri and Hamilton.

As more drivers head out, all are on mediums.

"A bit of vibration through the steering rack," reports Russell, who adds that the "brake pedal is a bit long".

Of the first wave, Hamilton goes quickest (20.866), ahead of Leclerc, Piastri, Perez and Stroll, though Verstappen and Sainz have yet to appear.

"This brake pedal is really long," reports Hamilton as Stroll posts a 20.778 and Norris a 20.667.

Verstappen (softs) goes ninth with a 21.350, as Leclerc and Sainz are also on the red-banded rubber.

Stroll goes quickest again (19.858), ahead of Perez and Tsunoda, but Leclerc is on a hot lap and subsequently crosses the line at 19.337.

A 19.378 sees Piastri go second.

"We're smoking the plank on the back straight," reports Hulkenberg.

Verstappen improves to fifth (19.700) as his teammate stops the clock at 19.238.

After 15 minutes all bar Alonso, Bottas and Albon have posted times, indeed the Williams driver hasn't even been out yet.

"What I see at the minute is, we are so far back, we are putting everything on the table and reviewing every decision that's gone into this car and that gives us the opportunity to make big changes," Gasly tells Sky Sports. "There will be improvements, of that I'm sure. Last year McLaren were nowhere and they proved it is possible to have a big comeback."

Leclerc retakes the top spot with a 19.110, but Verstappen responds with an 18.670.

"Brakes feel better," reports Russell as Tsunoda goes second with a 19.060.

Albon finally appears and subsequently posts a 20.451 to go 16th.

Alonso runs wide and heads off through the gravel at 9/10. "I lost the car a little," he admits. The Spaniard is currently 19th, just ahead of Gasly.

Norris makes the switch to the softs, the C5 appearing for the first time this season. Hulkenberg follows suit.

"Just check the floor because I bottomed out pretty bad," says Norris, who subsequently goes quickest with an 18.564.

On the softs, Stroll improves to third, while Gasly posts a 20.191 to go 18th.

With just under half-an-hour remaining, more drivers switch to the softs.

Following his excursion, Aston Martin is changing the floor on Alonso's car.

Albon, Hamilton, Bottas, Gasly and Alonso are the only drivers yet to run the red-banded rubber.

Tsunoda consolidates his second place with an 18.621 as Perez goes third (18.642).

"Is everything alright with the car," Russell is asked following a very nasty snap in the 9/10

chicane. Moments later, Bottas spins following a snap at the same corner.

The session is red flagged after Albon hits the barrier at Turn 7 and comes to rest in Turn 8.

Replay shows that he lost the car after hitting the kerb.

"Are you OK," he is asked. "Yeh, sorry," he replies.

The stricken Williams is placed on a flat-bed truck whilst marshals clear the debris from the track.

The session resumes with around 9 minutes remaining, in no time at all there are 19 drivers on track.

Looking set to improve, Verstappen makes a mistake at 9/10, leading to suggestions that the wind could be playing a part in those snaps. Perez also messes up and has to abort.

Russell improves to seventh on the softs as teammate Hamilton seeks to improve on 16th but makes a mistake and runs wide.

"I bottomed out quite hard there," admits Verstappen.

"I just got touched by a Haas behind," reports Sainz after being touched by Hulkenberg's front wing in the pitlane ahead of the restart.

PBs in all three sectors are only good enough for 17th for Gasly.

At the death, Verstappen improves to second with an 18.582 despite not posting so much as a single PB.

The session ends, Norris is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Hamilton and Piastri.

Ricciardo is eleventh, ahead of Albon, Magnussen, Sargeant, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Alonso, Zhou and Bottas.