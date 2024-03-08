Verstappen claims Jeddah pole

Ahead of Q1 the air temperature is 25 degrees C, while the track temperature is 32 degrees.

Max Verstappen topped the timesheets earlier in a session which was red-flagged due to a heavy crash involving Guanyu Zhou.

With only one session taking place in similar conditions to qualifying it is difficult to get an idea of the pecking order, especially as teams like McLaren and Aston Martin appear to have not fully shown their hands.

That said, Verstappen is clearly the one to beat, while Russell and Leclerc also look good. That said, Toto Wolff has been playing down Mercedes chances... then again, hasn't he always.

The big news of the day however is that 18-year-old Oliver Bearman makes his debut as he replaces Carlos Sainz who has been diagnosed as having appendicitis.

The youngster did well in the earlier session, finishing tenth quickest despite having only one run on the softs.

Other than Zhou's crash, Logan Sargeant caused damage to his car when he clipped the barriers thereby damaging his front suspension. Indeed, in the moments before the green flag mechanics are still working to ready the car.

The lights go green and Magnussen leads the way, followed by Sargeant, Hulkenberg, Bottas and the Alpines.

Traffic is likely to be an issue, particularly in this phase of the session and Q2.

As more drivers head out, all are on softs bar Hamilton who is on mediums, as is his Mercedes teammate.

Of the first wave, Alonso goes quickest (38.876), ahead of Stroll, Hulkenberg, Piastri and Norris. Hamilton goes sixth, Russell seventh and Bearman 12th.

Leclerc goes second with a 29.004, as the Bulls and RB duos head out.

Hulkenberg vents his frustration as he is impeded by Bottas.

Piastri goes quickest despite appearing to clip the wall, while Norris goes second and Magnussen fifth.

Bearman improves to fourth with a 28.984, the Briton quickest in the final sector.

Russell is shown the black and white flag for crossing the line at pit entry.

Perez goes second with a 28.761 but drops to third when his teammate stops the clock at 28.491.

A 28.706 sees Alonso improve to third.

"I clipped the wall," admits Piastri, as the replay shows him skimming the barrier with his right-rear.

Stroll drops to 10th as his time is deleted for exceeding track limits.

The Mercedes pair, having dropped to 17th and 18th, switch to softs and improve to 8th (Hamilton) and 4th (Russell).

With 5:00 remaining, Gasly, Sargeant, Bottas and Ocon comprise the drop zone - along with Zhou - while Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg are hovering.

Verstappen and Alonso appear to feel that they've done enough to make it through to Q2.

At which point the world champion heads out again.

Quickest in the final sector, Leclerc goes quickest with a 28.318.

As Hulkenberg goes tenth, Alonso heads out. Magnussen is eleventh.

Zhou leaves the pits with just two minutes remaining.

Perez posts a PB in S1, as Verstappen goes quickest in the same sector.

Perez goes third with a 28.638, while Verstappen improves to 28.171.

Stroll goes second (28.250) and Tsunoda tenth, while both alpines fail to make the cut, as do the Sauber pair.

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Stroll, Leclerc, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Bearman and Tsunoda.

We lose Bottas, Ocon, Gasly, Sargeant and Zhou.

Magnussen is first out for Q2, followed by Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Russell, Piastri and Norris.

Bearman is under investigation for failing to observe the maximum delta time.

"I've lost power, something's wrong," says Hulkenberg who has stopped at Turn 8 halfway through what would have been a very strong time courtesy of a two from his teammate.

As Russell goes quickest (28.608), ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Piastri and Magnussen, the yellows are waved due to Hulkenberg's stranded car.

The session is subsequently red flagged.

With the Haas pushed to safety, the session resumes, Bearman heading the queue.

In no time at all, all bar the McLarens and Hulkenberg are on track.

Having made a mistake in Turn 4, Bearman aborts his lap.

Russell, Verstappen and Alonso trade fastest sectors, the Briton consolidating his top spot with a 28.608.

Perez goes quickest (28.539), but Verstappen responds with a 28.078 and Alonso a 28.122.

Leclerc goes third with a 28.179 on used softs.

Currently tenth, Piastri posts a PB in S1, as he Norris and Bearman enjoy a clear track. He crosses the line at 28.483 to go fourth.

Norris goes fourth with a 28.479, while Bearman can only manage eleventh (28.915).

With just over a minute remaining, all are on track bar Alonso.

Albon can only manage twelfth, while Piastri goes fourth and Hamilton eighth.

Russell splits the McLarens with a 28.448, with Perez posting a 28.467 to go sixth.

Ricciardo fails to improve on 14th as Bearman can only manage eleventh after Tsunoda posts a 28.564 to go eighth.

"I couldn't improve, mate," says Hamilton, "no grip, mate."

Quickest is Verstappen, ahead of Leclerc, Alonso, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Norris, Tsunoda, Stroll and Hamilton.

We lose Bearman, Albon, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg.

"That was a messy session, sorry about that," says Bearman.