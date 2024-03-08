Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.472 157.891 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.791 0.319 3 Perez Red Bull 1:27.807 0.335 4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.846 0.374 5 Piastri McLaren 1:28.089 0.617 6 Norris McLaren 1:28.132 0.660 7 Russell Mercedes 1:28.316 0.844 8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.460 0.988 9 Tsunoda RB 1:28.547 1.075 10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.572 1.100 11 Bearman Ferrari 1:28.642 12 Albon Williams 1:28.980 13 Magnussen Haas 1:29.020 14 Ricciardo RB 1:29.025 15 Hulkenberg Haas No Time 16 Bottas Stake 1:29.179 17 Ocon Alpine 1:29.475 18 Gasly Alpine 1:29.479 19 Sargeant Williams 1:29.526 20 Zhou Stake No Time