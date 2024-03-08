Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
08/03/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.472 157.891 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.791 0.319
3 Perez Red Bull 1:27.807 0.335
4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.846 0.374
5 Piastri McLaren 1:28.089 0.617
6 Norris McLaren 1:28.132 0.660
7 Russell Mercedes 1:28.316 0.844
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.460 0.988
9 Tsunoda RB 1:28.547 1.075
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.572 1.100
11 Bearman Ferrari 1:28.642
12 Albon Williams 1:28.980
13 Magnussen Haas 1:29.020
14 Ricciardo RB 1:29.025
15 Hulkenberg Haas No Time
16 Bottas Stake 1:29.179
17 Ocon Alpine 1:29.475
18 Gasly Alpine 1:29.479
19 Sargeant Williams 1:29.526
20 Zhou Stake No Time

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms