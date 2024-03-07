Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Thursday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
07/03/2024

Times from today's opening free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:29.659 154.040 mph
2 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:29.845 0.186
3 Perez Red Bull S 1:29.868 0.209
4 Russell Mercedes S 1:29.939 0.280
5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:30.030 0.371
6 Sainz Ferrari S 1:30.164 0.505
7 Norris McLaren S 1:30.231 0.572
8 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:30.236 0.577
9 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:30.580 0.921
10 Albon Williams S 1:30.747 1.088
11 Bottas Stake S 1:30.783 1.124
12 Ricciardo RB M 1:30.917 1.258
13 Ocon Alpine S 1:30.945 1.286
14 Sargeant Williams S 1:30.966 1.307
15 Piastri McLaren S 1:30.977 1.318
16 Tsunoda RB M 1:31.036 1.377
17 Gasly Alpine S 1:31.046 1.387
18 Zhou Stake S 1:31.131 1.472
19 Hulkenberg Haas M 1:31.411 1.752
20 Magnussen Haas M 1:31.577 1.918

