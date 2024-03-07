Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Thursday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:29.659 154.040 mph 2 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:29.845 0.186 3 Perez Red Bull S 1:29.868 0.209 4 Russell Mercedes S 1:29.939 0.280 5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:30.030 0.371 6 Sainz Ferrari S 1:30.164 0.505 7 Norris McLaren S 1:30.231 0.572 8 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:30.236 0.577 9 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:30.580 0.921 10 Albon Williams S 1:30.747 1.088 11 Bottas Stake S 1:30.783 1.124 12 Ricciardo RB M 1:30.917 1.258 13 Ocon Alpine S 1:30.945 1.286 14 Sargeant Williams S 1:30.966 1.307 15 Piastri McLaren S 1:30.977 1.318 16 Tsunoda RB M 1:31.036 1.377 17 Gasly Alpine S 1:31.046 1.387 18 Zhou Stake S 1:31.131 1.472 19 Hulkenberg Haas M 1:31.411 1.752 20 Magnussen Haas M 1:31.577 1.918