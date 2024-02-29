Bahrain Grand Prix: Thursday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.374 133.961 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:30.580 0.206 3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.660 0.286 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.769 0.395 5 Piastri McLaren 1:30.784 0.410 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.851 0.477 7 Hulkenberg Haas 1:30.884 0.510 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.891 0.517 9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.113 0.739 10 Perez Red Bull 1:31.115 0.741 11 Albon Williams 1:31.333 0.959 12 Ricciardo RB 1:31.516 1.142 13 Sargeant Williams 1:31.715 1.341 14 Magnussen Haas 1:31.764 1.390 15 Tsunoda RB 1:31.881 1.507 16 Gasly Alpine 1:31.951 1.577 17 Bottas Stake 1:32.001 1.627 18 Ocon Alpine 1:32.027 1.653 19 Zhou Stake 1:32.048 1.674 20 Norris McLaren 1:32.608 2.234