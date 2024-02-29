Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Thursday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
29/02/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.374 133.961 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:30.580 0.206
3 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.660 0.286
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.769 0.395
5 Piastri McLaren 1:30.784 0.410
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.851 0.477
7 Hulkenberg Haas 1:30.884 0.510
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.891 0.517
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.113 0.739
10 Perez Red Bull 1:31.115 0.741
11 Albon Williams 1:31.333 0.959
12 Ricciardo RB 1:31.516 1.142
13 Sargeant Williams 1:31.715 1.341
14 Magnussen Haas 1:31.764 1.390
15 Tsunoda RB 1:31.881 1.507
16 Gasly Alpine 1:31.951 1.577
17 Bottas Stake 1:32.001 1.627
18 Ocon Alpine 1:32.027 1.653
19 Zhou Stake 1:32.048 1.674
20 Norris McLaren 1:32.608 2.234

