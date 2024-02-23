Test Times: Bahrain 23-02

Today's times from Bahrain, the final day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Leclerc Ferrari C5 74 1:30.322 134.038 mph Russell Mercedes C4 67 1:30.368 0.046 Zhou Stake C4 85 1:30.647 0.325 Verstappen Red Bull C3 66 1:30.755 0.433 Tsunoda RB C4 53 1:30.775 0.453 Albon Williams C4 121 1:30.984 0.662 Piastri McLaren C3 91 1:31.030 0.708 Alonso Aston Martin C3 75 1:31.159 0.837 Sainz Ferrari C3 71 1:31.247 0.925 Perez Red Bull C3 53 1:31.483 1.161 Hulkenberg Haas C3 89 1:31.686 1.364 Hamilton Mercedes C5 49 1:31.999 1.677 Stroll Aston Martin C3 46 1:32.038 1.716 Norris McLaren C3 20 1:32.108 1.786 Gasly Alpine C3 47 1:32.149 1.827 Magnussen Haas C3 80 1:33.053 2.731 Ocon Alpine C3 55 1:33.079 2.757 Bottas Stake C3 28 1:33.528 3.206 Ricciardo RB C1 70 1:37.015 6.693

Best Times To Date