Test Times: Bahrain 23-02

NEWS STORY
23/02/2024

Today's times from Bahrain, the final day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Leclerc Ferrari C5 74 1:30.322 134.038 mph
Russell Mercedes C4 67 1:30.368 0.046
Zhou Stake C4 85 1:30.647 0.325
Verstappen Red Bull C3 66 1:30.755 0.433
Tsunoda RB C4 53 1:30.775 0.453
Albon Williams C4 121 1:30.984 0.662
Piastri McLaren C3 91 1:31.030 0.708
Alonso Aston Martin C3 75 1:31.159 0.837
Sainz Ferrari C3 71 1:31.247 0.925
Perez Red Bull C3 53 1:31.483 1.161
Hulkenberg Haas C3 89 1:31.686 1.364
Hamilton Mercedes C5 49 1:31.999 1.677
Stroll Aston Martin C3 46 1:32.038 1.716
Norris McLaren C3 20 1:32.108 1.786
Gasly Alpine C3 47 1:32.149 1.827
Magnussen Haas C3 80 1:33.053 2.731
Ocon Alpine C3 55 1:33.079 2.757
Bottas Stake C3 28 1:33.528 3.206
Ricciardo RB C1 70 1:37.015 6.693

Best Times To Date

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
22-Feb Sainz Ferrari C4 1:29.921 134.636 mph
23-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C5 1:30.322 0.401
23-Feb Russell Mercedes C4 1:30.368 0.447
23-Feb Zhou Stake C4 1:30.647 0.726
22-Feb Perez Red Bull C3 1:30.679 0.758
23-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C3 1:30.755 0.834
23-Feb Tsunoda RB C4 1:30.775 0.854
23-Feb Albon Williams C4 1:30.984 1.063
23-Feb Piastri McLaren C3 1:31.030 1.109
22-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C3 1:31.066 1.145
23-Feb Alonso Aston Martin C3 1:31.159 1.238
23-Feb Sainz Ferrari C3 1:31.247 1.326
21-Feb Norris McLaren C3 1:31.256 1.335
22-Feb Ricciardo RB C4 1:31.361 1.440
23-Feb Hulkenberg Haas C3 1:31.686 1.765
22-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C3 1:31.750 1.829
23-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C5 1:31.999 2.078
22-Feb Stroll Aston Martin C3 1:32.029 2.108
22-Feb Ocon Alpine C3 1:32.061 2.140
23-Feb Gasly Alpine C3 1:32.149 2.228
22-Feb Bottas Stake C3 1:32.227 2.306
22-Feb Sargeant Williams C4 1:32.578 2.657
21-Feb Ricciardo RB C3 1:32.599 2.678
23-Feb Magnussen Haas C3 1:33.053 3.132
22-Feb Zhou Stake C3 1:33.715 3.794
21-Feb Sargeant Williams C3 1:33.882 3.961
21-Feb Russell Mercedes C3 1:34.109 4.188
21-Feb Tsunoda RB C3 1:34.136 4.215
21-Feb Ocon Alpine C1 1:34.677 4.756
23-Feb Ricciardo RB C1 1:37.015 7.094

