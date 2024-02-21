Morning times from Bahrain - Wednesday

Site logo

Wednesday

NEWS STORY
21/02/2024

This morning's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, as pre-season testing gets underway.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Verstappen Red Bull 66 1:32.548 130.814 mph
Leclerc Ferrari 64 1:33.247 0.699
Alonso Aston Martin 77 1:33.385 0.837
Piastri McLaren 56 1:33.658 1.110
Tsunoda RB 64 1:34.136 1.588
Russell Mercedes 47 1:34.230 1.682
Bottas Stake 67 1:34.431 1.883
Albon Williams 40 1:34.587 2.039
Ocon Alpine 60 1:34.677 2.129
Magnussen Haas 66 1:35.692 3.144

