Test Times: Bahrain 21-02

21/02/2024

Today's times from Bahrain as pre-season testing gets underway.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Verstappen Red Bull C3 143 1:31.344 132.539 mph
Norris McLaren C3 73 1:32.484 1.140
Sainz Ferrari C3 69 1:32.584 1.240
Ricciardo RB C3 52 1:32.599 1.255
Gasly Alpine C3 61 1:32.805 1.461
Stroll Aston Martin C3 54 1:33.007 1.663
Leclerc Ferrari C3 64 1:33.247 1.903
Alonso Aston Martin C3 77 1:33.385 2.041
Piastri McLaren C3 57 1:33.658 2.314
Zhou Stake C3 62 1:33.871 2.527
Sargeant Williams C3 21 1:33.882 2.538
Russell Mercedes C3 122 1:34.109 2.765
Tsunoda RB C3 64 1:34.136 2.792
Bottas Stake C3 68 1:34.431 3.087
Albon Williams C4 40 1:34.587 3.243
Ocon Alpine C1 60 1:34.677 3.333
Magnussen Haas C3 66 1:35.692 4.348
Hulkenberg Haas C3 82 1:35.906 4.562

