Verstappen quickest on Day 1

Max Verstappen and Red Bull serve an ominous warning as the world champion out-paces his nearest rival by 1.140s on opening day of testing.

OK, it only the first day and we don't know about fuel loads and all that stuff, but the fact is that Max and his team do appear to be picking up where they left off just a couple of months ago.

Indeed, over the course of the day he enjoyed little skirmishes with both Leclerc and Russell, leaving both for dead, much to the obvious delight of his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

All in all it was a pretty uneventful day, and while there were a number of lock-ups and Stroll lost a mirror, there were no red flags, and even when Albon stopped on track with a fuel pick-up issue the session was allowed to continue.

18 of the twenty 2024 drivers were on duty, with only Hamilton and Perez sitting it out, and over the course of the eight hours they completed 1,235 laps.

The Red Bull remains as bullet-proof as ever, allowing Verstappen to complete 143 laps ahead of Russell's 122, these two being the only drivers on duty throughout the day.

Unfortunately, with both its drivers experiencing issues, Williams managed just 61 laps with Albon completing 40 in the morning and Sargeant just 21 in the afternoon.

Once again stressing that these are early days, other than the obvious strength of the Red Bull package, McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari are looking good, while Aston Martin has yet to show its hand.

The RB shows some promise, as do Alpine and Stake, while the Haas is every bit as bad as expected.

After the lunch break the wind picked up, and while it was anticipated that lap times would tumble along with the setting sun for the most part this didn't prove to be the case.

"There is very, very little testing these days," Mike Krack told Sky Sports, "so you need to make sure your tools are working.

"This is the start-of-season car but development is continuing," he added. "We'll have different parts tomorrow and the next day. The development race is brutal, but we have put in place a very strong development programme."

Over the course of the test, and certainly next week, we will gradually see the cars evolve as the data extracted is sent back to the various team HQs.

Though F1 bosses are hoping that all the talk of convergence proves true, Verstappen's comfort cushion tonight is sure to be of concern.

That said, we've yet to see the soft tyres in use, and consequently we should have a far better idea of the pecking order by this time on Friday.

Quotes to follow