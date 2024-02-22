Sainz sets the pace on Day 2 in Bahrain

Carlos Sainz sets the pace on the second day of testing, as Mercedes and Ferrari appear to have taken a significant step forward.

With the morning session being abandoned due to track damage, the afternoon session was extended from four to five hours, causing a number of teams to change their plans either by keeping one driver in the car the entire day or changing their drivers around after an hour.

For the most part it remained uneventful, as is so often the case with testing, though there were a number of locks up and few little scraps, not least Bottas and Stroll having a little fun.

Then, at the very end of the day, as the FIA performed a system check, we got a rolling start, a standing start and a mini-race which saw all seven drivers on track get stuck in, with Bottas making a great move on Norris.

Despite Sainz topping the timesheets the consensus appears to be that Red Bull still leads the way, but with Mercedes and Ferrari close behind.

As the sun set one could see the sparks fly from both the front and rear of the Mercedes, as the German team continues to be very aggressive in terms of its ride height.

However, unlike a year ago the car looks as though it is up to it, and Hamilton appeared to have confidence. Unfortunately a late hot lap was interrupted by the system check.

While Mercedes improvement understandably dominates much of the media, let's not forget Ferrari, which, if nothing else, appears to have resolved the tyres issues which plagued the team last year. Single lap pace was never the problem in 2023 only race pace, and all the signs are that the Maranello outfit has moved on. On the final stint, on hards, Sainz' pace improved despite the lightening fuel load.

Another team that appears to have taken a step forward is RB, which will not go down well with the likes of Zak Brown who continues to vent his frustration at the closeness between the Faenza-based outfit and its sister team.

Aston Martin is clearly opting not to show its hand at present, while Alpine continues to show signs of improvement but also appears to be holding back.

Referring to the incident that brought this morning's session to an early end, Carlos Sainz told Sky Sports: "I was standing in front of the drain cover when it lifted and I was like 'someone is going to hit it' and them boom, my team mate hit it.

"Asked about the SF-24, in which his teammate had set the morning pace, he replied: "First impressions, positive. The car is doing what we wanted it to after the wind tunnel work. More driveable car, with wind sensitivity and predictability and driveability of the car.... For me, it's more focus on the long runs. You saw last year we had some poles so..."

As a precaution, the original floor on the Ferrari which had run over the drain cover, initially displaced by Hamilton, was returned to Maranello.

"The damage was on a small portion of the floor, nothing too worrying," Enrico Cardile, Ferrari's Head of Chassis Area told Sky Sports, "we changed the floor and proceeded with our plan... no drama.

"In terms of driver feedback, they are well aligned," he added, "we didn't find any bad surprises, so that is a good starting point."

Between them the 17 drivers completed 1,219 laps with only Sargeant appearing to lose any significant track time due to reliability issues.

All in all the test is developing into an interesting trailer for next week's race and indeed a record season, however what everyone wants to see - assuming that reliability isn't that much of an issue - is outright pace.

That should come late tomorrow when the track is at its optimum and the drivers seek to throw a marker down.

Currently, while the RB20 is thought to be the pace-setter, it's noticeable that McLaren, Ferrari and RB are quicker than they were in qualifying a year ago.

While much of the attention is on Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, it is going to be fascinating to see if McLaren is up there, as it was at the end of last season, and whether Aston Martin can repeat its form of twelve months ago.

At Williams, Alex Albon appears confident, though he admits to being impressed by the RB. Bottas is as feisty as ever in the Stake whilst Haas sadly continues to make up the numbers.

