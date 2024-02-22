Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 22-02

NEWS STORY
22/02/2024

Today's times from Bahrain, the second day of pre-season testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Sainz Ferrari C4 84 1:29.921 134.636 mph
Perez Red Bull C3 129 1:30.679 0.758
Hamilton Perez C3 123 1:31.066 1.145
Norris McLaren C3 52 1:31.256 1.335
Ricciardo RB C4 88 1:31.161 1.240
Leclerc Ferrari C3 54 1:31.750 1.829
Stroll Aston Martin C3 96 1:32.029 2.108
Ocon Alpine C3 78 1:32.061 2.140
Bottas Stake C3 97 1:32.227 2.306
Piastri McLaren C3 35 1:32.328 2.407
Sargeant Williams C4 117 1:32.578 2.657
Alonso Aston Martin C3 31 1:33.053 3.132
Zhou Stake C3 38 1:33.715 3.794
Gasly Alpine C3 33 1:33.804 3.883
Magnussen Haas C3 93 1:36.611 6.690
Hulkenberg Haas C3 31 1:37.509 7.588
Tsunoda RB C2 40 1:38.074 8.153

