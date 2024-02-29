Bahrain Grand Prix: Thursday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Ricciardo RB S 1:32.869 130.362 mph 2 Norris McLaren S 1:32.901 0.032 3 Piastri McLaren S 1:33.113 0.244 4 Tsunoda RB S 1:33.183 0.314 5 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:33.193 0.324 6 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:33.238 0.369 7 Russell Mercedes M 1:33.251 0.382 8 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:33.268 0.399 9 Hamilton Mercedes M 1:33.302 0.433 10 Bottas Stake S 1:33.354 0.485 11 Sainz Ferrari M 1:33.385 0.516 12 Perez Red Bull M 1:33.413 0.544 13 Albon Williams M 1:33.583 0.714 14 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:33.868 0.999 15 Zhou Stake S 1:33.923 1.054 16 Sargeant Williams M 1:34.213 1.344 17 Ocon Alpine M 1:34.807 1.938 18 Gasly Alpine M 1:35.144 2.275 19 Magnussen Haas M 1:37.477 4.608 20 Hulkenberg Haas M 1:37.938 5.069