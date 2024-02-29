Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Thursday Free 1 - Times

29/02/2024

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Ricciardo RB S 1:32.869 130.362 mph
2 Norris McLaren S 1:32.901 0.032
3 Piastri McLaren S 1:33.113 0.244
4 Tsunoda RB S 1:33.183 0.314
5 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:33.193 0.324
6 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:33.238 0.369
7 Russell Mercedes M 1:33.251 0.382
8 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:33.268 0.399
9 Hamilton Mercedes M 1:33.302 0.433
10 Bottas Stake S 1:33.354 0.485
11 Sainz Ferrari M 1:33.385 0.516
12 Perez Red Bull M 1:33.413 0.544
13 Albon Williams M 1:33.583 0.714
14 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:33.868 0.999
15 Zhou Stake S 1:33.923 1.054
16 Sargeant Williams M 1:34.213 1.344
17 Ocon Alpine M 1:34.807 1.938
18 Gasly Alpine M 1:35.144 2.275
19 Magnussen Haas M 1:37.477 4.608
20 Hulkenberg Haas M 1:37.938 5.069

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Superbird70, 54 minutes ago

"Haas, right in the mix. Might be better using the Safety Car."

