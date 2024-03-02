Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
02/03/2024

Result of the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 57 1h 31:44.742
2 Perez Red Bull 57 + 0:22.457
3 Sainz Ferrari 57 + 0:25.110
4 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:39.669
5 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:46.788
6 Norris McLaren 57 + 0: 48.458
7 Hamilton Mercedes 57 + 0:50.324
8 Piastri McLaren 57 + 0:56.082
9 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 1:14.887
10 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 1:33.216
11 Zhou Stake 56 + 1 Lap
12 Magnussen Haas 56 + 1 Lap
13 Ricciardo RB 56 + 1 Lap
14 Tsunoda RB 56 + 1 Lap
15 Albon Williams 56 + 1 Lap
16 Hulkenberg Haas 56 + 1 Lap
17 Ocon Alpine 56 + 1 Lap
18 Gasly Alpine 56 + 1 Lap
19 Bottas Stake 56 + 1 Lap
20 Sargeant Williams 55 + 2 Laps

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:32.608 (Lap 39)

