Verstappen claims pole for season opener

Ahead of Q1 the air temperature is 18 degrees C, while the track temperature is 22 degrees.

Carlos Sainz was quickest earlier, ahead of Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

However, that session, as was the case with FP1 yesterday, took place in daylight under different conditions, and as the sun slowly sets we head into qualifying still unaware of the true pecking order.

Yes, Red Bull appears to have the edge, but how much of an edge, and who is exactly is closest? Hopefully, over the next hour, all will be revealed.

The lights go green and Sainz leads the way, followed by Leclerc, Ocon and Gasly, all four on mediums.

Sainz crosses the line at 31.208, while Leclerc goes second with a 31.260 and Ocon third (31.990)

As the four head back to the pits, Albon leads a train of cars out on to the track, all sporting softs, among them the McLarens and the RBs.

Gasly's time is deleted after the Alpine driver exceeded track limits in Turn 13.

The Bulls are also on softs as are the Mercedes pair, Verstappen frustrated at the queue in the pitlane.

Albon goes quickest with a 30.692 ahead of Ricciardo (31.025), however both are emoted by Hulkenberg (30.623).

Piastri goes third with a 30.692 and Stroll fifth, but both are demoted when Norris goes quickest (30.143).

Alonso goes second (30.179), but Verstappen crosses the line at 30.031.

Russell goes fourth with a 30.350, but is demoted by Perez (30.221) and then Leclerc (30.243), the Monegasque and his teammate now on softs.

Sainz goes quickest with a 29.909, 0.122s up on Verstappen.

After the first wave, Hamilton is 12th, with Zhou, Bottas, Magnussen, Ocon and Gasly comprising the drop zone.

"That Mercedes was slow to move," says Sargeant of Hamilton.

Zhou leads the way as the final assault gets underway, Hamilton among those who needs to improve. Though fourth, Alonso heads out again, as do Russell and Leclerc.

Surprisingly, Norris, Perez and Verstappen head out, clearly only Sainz feeling secure.

"I do not agree with this," says Leclerc.

Zhou improves to 11th despite a snap in the final corner. Bottas goes eleventh as Stroll goes quickest in S1.

Magnussen goes 11th and Albon 8th.

Tsunoda goes ninth, Ricciardo 11th and Stroll second, just 0.056s off the pace.

Hamilton goes tenth with a 30.451, as Verstappen aborts his lap and the Ferrari pair pit.

Ocon fails to improve and misses the cut as does his Alpine teammate.

Quickest is Sainz, ahead of Stroll, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Albon and Hamilton.

We lose Bottas and Zhou - who are separated by 0.001s - Sargeant, Ocon and Gasly.

Russell has been noted for failing to keep to the maximum delta time.

Hulkenberg leads the way as Q2 gets the green light, the Haas driver followed by his teammate, Piastri, Norris and Stroll. Last out are the Mercedes pair.

Hulkenberg posts a benchmark 30.997, while Magnussen posts a 31.170 and Piastri a 30.624.

Norris goes top with a 29.941, as Magnussen has his time deleted.

Stroll goes third, ahead of Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Piastri, but all are demoted when a 30.136 puts Alonso second.

Leclerc goes second with a 30.094, but Verstappen responds with a 29.374 and Perez a 29.932.

Hamilton goes sixth and Russell ninth, while Sainz posts 30.425 to go seventh.

Though 0.567s down on Verstappen, Norris was on used softs while both of the Bulls were on fresh rubber, as was Alonso.

Hulkenberg gets the final assault underway. He is followed by Magnussen, Piastri, Albon and Stroll.

"The cars in front of Carlos are stopping, they are not allowed to stop," says Leclerc of the pitlane rule which is being flagrantly ignored.

Hulkenberg goes second with a 29.851 as Piastri can only manage sixth.

Albon goes eighth but is demoted by Stroll, as Ricciardo goes tenth.

Sainz goes second with a 29.573, Tsunoda 8th and Leclerc quickest with a 29.165.

As Alonso goes fourth, Verstappen aborts his lap.

Russell improves to sixth and Hamilton fourth, both leaving it until the final moments.

Quickest is Leclerc, ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Russell, Perez, Norris and Piastri.

We lose Tsunoda, Stroll, Albon, Ricciardo and Magnussen.

The lights go green for Q3 and Hulkenberg leads the way once again, followed by Norris, Piastri, Russell and Verstappen. The Haas, Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez and McLarens all on used rubber.