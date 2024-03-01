Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.179 135.756 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.407 0.228 3 Russell Mercedes 1:29.485 0.306 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:29.507 0.328 5 Perez Red Bull 1:29.537 0.358 6 Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.542 0.363 7 Norris McLaren 1:29.614 0.435 8 Piastri McLaren 1:29.683 0.504 9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.710 0.531 10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:30.502 1.323 11 Tsunoda RB 1:30.129 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.200 13 Albon Williams 1:30.221 14 Ricciardo RB 1:30.278 15 Magnussen Haas 1:30.529 16 Bottas Stake 1:30.756 17 Zhou Stake 1:30.757 18 Sargeant Williams 1:30.770 19 Ocon Alpine 1:30.793 20 Gasly Alpine 1:30.948