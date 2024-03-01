Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
01/03/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.179 135.756 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.407 0.228
3 Russell Mercedes 1:29.485 0.306
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:29.507 0.328
5 Perez Red Bull 1:29.537 0.358
6 Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.542 0.363
7 Norris McLaren 1:29.614 0.435
8 Piastri McLaren 1:29.683 0.504
9 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.710 0.531
10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:30.502 1.323
11 Tsunoda RB 1:30.129
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:30.200
13 Albon Williams 1:30.221
14 Ricciardo RB 1:30.278
15 Magnussen Haas 1:30.529
16 Bottas Stake 1:30.756
17 Zhou Stake 1:30.757
18 Sargeant Williams 1:30.770
19 Ocon Alpine 1:30.793
20 Gasly Alpine 1:30.948

