Bahrain Grand Prix: Friday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.824 133.298 mph 2 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.965 0.141 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.062 0.238 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.094 0.270 5 Norris McLaren 1:31.118 0.294 6 Russell Mercedes 1:31.190 0.366 7 Piastri McLaren 1:31.210 0.386 8 Perez Red Bull 1:31.248 0.424 9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.278 0.454 10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.396 0.572 11 Ricciardo RB 1:31.449 0.625 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.452 0.628 13 Tsunoda RB 1:31.631 0.807 14 Magnussen Haas 1:31.671 0.847 15 Albon Williams 1:31.965 1.141 16 Zhou Stake 1:32.000 1.176 17 Bottas Stake 1:32.096 1.272 18 Ocon Alpine 1:32.124 1.300 19 Sargeant Williams 1:32.125 1.301 20 Gasly Alpine 1:32.382 1.558