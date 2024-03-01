Site logo

Bahrain Grand Prix: Friday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
01/03/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.824 133.298 mph
2 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.965 0.141
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.062 0.238
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.094 0.270
5 Norris McLaren 1:31.118 0.294
6 Russell Mercedes 1:31.190 0.366
7 Piastri McLaren 1:31.210 0.386
8 Perez Red Bull 1:31.248 0.424
9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.278 0.454
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.396 0.572
11 Ricciardo RB 1:31.449 0.625
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.452 0.628
13 Tsunoda RB 1:31.631 0.807
14 Magnussen Haas 1:31.671 0.847
15 Albon Williams 1:31.965 1.141
16 Zhou Stake 1:32.000 1.176
17 Bottas Stake 1:32.096 1.272
18 Ocon Alpine 1:32.124 1.300
19 Sargeant Williams 1:32.125 1.301
20 Gasly Alpine 1:32.382 1.558

