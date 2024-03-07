Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Thursday Free 2 - Times

07/03/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.827 155.482 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:29.057 0.230
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.158 0.331
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.180 0.353
5 Perez Red Bull 1:29.300 0.473
6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.336 0.509
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:29.455 0.628
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.504 0.677
9 Gasly Alpine 1:29.528 0.701
10 Piastri McLaren 1:29.594 0.767
11 Tsunoda RB 1:29.666 0.839
12 Norris McLaren 1:29.758 0.931
13 Zhou Stake 1:29.777 0.950
14 Albon Williams 1:29.789 0.962
15 Ocon Alpine 1:29.901 1.074
16 Sargeant Williams 1:29.934 1.107
17 Magnussen Haas 1:29.985 1.158
18 Hulkenberg Haas 1:30.077 1.250
19 Ricciardo RB 1:30.088 1.261
20 Bottas Stake 1:30.153 1.326

