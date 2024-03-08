Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Friday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:28.412 156.212 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:28.608 0.196 3 Perez Red Bull S 1:28.906 0.494 4 Russell Mercedes S 1:28.964 0.552 5 Norris McLaren S 1:28.971 0.559 6 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:29.038 0.626 7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:29.127 0.715 8 Piastri McLaren S 1:29.213 0.801 9 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:29.268 0.856 10 Bearman Ferrari S 1:29.306 0.894 11 Magnussen Haas S 1:29.485 1.073 12 Gasly Alpine S 1:29.546 1.134 13 Tsunoda RB S 1:29.572 1.160 14 Ocon Alpine S 1:29.575 1.163 15 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:29.675 1.263 16 Ricciardo RB S 1:29.740 1.328 17 Albon Williams S 1:29.808 1.396 18 Bottas Stake S 1:30.083 1.671 19 Zhou Stake M 1:30.739 2.327 20 Sargeant Williams No Time