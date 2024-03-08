Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Friday Free - Times

08/03/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:28.412 156.212 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:28.608 0.196
3 Perez Red Bull S 1:28.906 0.494
4 Russell Mercedes S 1:28.964 0.552
5 Norris McLaren S 1:28.971 0.559
6 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:29.038 0.626
7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:29.127 0.715
8 Piastri McLaren S 1:29.213 0.801
9 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:29.268 0.856
10 Bearman Ferrari S 1:29.306 0.894
11 Magnussen Haas S 1:29.485 1.073
12 Gasly Alpine S 1:29.546 1.134
13 Tsunoda RB S 1:29.572 1.160
14 Ocon Alpine S 1:29.575 1.163
15 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:29.675 1.263
16 Ricciardo RB S 1:29.740 1.328
17 Albon Williams S 1:29.808 1.396
18 Bottas Stake S 1:30.083 1.671
19 Zhou Stake M 1:30.739 2.327
20 Sargeant Williams No Time

