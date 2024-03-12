Doohan to drive demo laps with his father at Albert Park

Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan will join his father Mick on track for the first time at Albert Park next weekend to celebrate Doohan Senior's 30-year anniversary since his first of five world titles.

Jack will drive the 2000 Benetton B200, designed and made at Alpine's current F1 HQ in Enstone, alongside Mick who will ride a production MotoGP Honda RCV213.

The event marks 30 years since Mick's 1994 triumph in the pinnacle 500cc class, his first of five consecutive world championship titles in an era of dominance for the Australian.

Jack and Mick will be on track for the very first time in their respective sports, marking a special family moment as well as a unique celebration of the Doohan name in global motorsport.

Jack is Alpine's reserve driver for 2024 season, having held the role in 2023 alongside his racing duties in F2 where he finished third in the championship.

The young Australian won three feature races last year - the most of any driver - as well as claiming a further two podium visits and two pole positions. He plays a vital role for Alpine in 2024 as reserve driver, contributing on the team's simulator at Enstone, as well as undertaking a private F1 test programme in previous machinery.

The V10 powered Benetton he will drive around Albert Park was the Enstone-based team's entry in the 2000 Formula 1 season with race drivers Alex Wurz and Giancarlo Fisichella.

Mick's 1994 season will forever be remembered as the beginning of a period of dominance in the sport. Aboard the Honda NSR500, he never finished lower than third during the season. He won nine races, including six in a row, on his way to 317 points in the championship, 143 more than his nearest rival in the category.

"I'm so excited to be on track with my Dad during the Australian Grand Prix weekend," said Jack. "It's actually the first time we have shared a track together with me in a car and him on a bike so that will be an incredibly special moment.

"It's a great opportunity to celebrate his success in front of the Australian fans. And, for me, it's a unique opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car around such an iconic track. Hopefully next year it will be the real thing! That's my target and I'm working hard to achieving my ultimate dream."

"Firstly, thanks to the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and to Formula 1 for this amazing opportunity," added Mick. "Any time I can jump on a bike at these types of events, it's always a real pleasure.

"It marks 30 years since my first world title back in 1994. Time does go by so quickly, as now, I'm going to be on track with my son, which will be a truly special moment for both of us. I continue to support Jack and support his career endeavours working towards the goal of racing in Formula 1.

"We're both very much excited to putting on a show in front of the home fans in Melbourne over the Grand Prix weekend at Albert Park."