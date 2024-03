Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It's been a difficult Qualifying for us here in Jeddah, where we still lack some performance.

"I would say I maximised the session and unfortunately that was only enough for Q1. We will keep pushing, keep our heads high and keep digging to unlock more pace from the car. We will fight in the race - as we always do - and try to have a good start tomorrow. Our straight line speed has been reasonably competitive this weekend, so we will see how we can race relative to others. Gathering data and learning more about the car is also a must for us."

Pierre Gasly: "Unfortunately, we had a challenging Qualifying session in Jeddah. The first push lap in Q1 felt good, we maximised the lap, but the pace was just not there. On my second lap, I was lacking rear grip and the car was sliding quite a bit. We need to analyse why this happens and find solutions going forward. We knew it would not be an easy day but everyone is pushing to find improvements and we are doing our best to improve our current situation. Tomorrow is race day and we will fight and give everything we can, as we do each and every time we are in the car. I will try my best to go up the grid and, as a team, we will keep bettering our understanding of the package."

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: "It's been a tricky day in Jeddah but credit to the entire team for keeping spirits high and pushing in every area. Race day is a new opportunity and I know the team, and the drivers, will bring the same commitment tomorrow to keep finding improvements. We will see what tomorrow brings and we will keep working hard together as a team to improve our understanding and our performance."