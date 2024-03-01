Bahrain Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "We expected it was going to be difficult coming into Qualifying and that proved to be the case. It's important that we realise where we need to improve, which is something we identified very early on with this car. As I said on the radio, I've got faith and confidence in the team to keep progressing. We improved the car all the way through testing and all the way through the Practice sessions so far this weekend, though, it was not quite enough to progress into the second part of Qualifying. Tomorrow will be a long race and I think we'll be closer to the others than on short runs. We'll look to execute a clean race, try to progress up the field and see where we end up."

Pierre Gasly: "We knew it would not be an easy start to the season and, of course, it's always a tough one to take when you exit in Q1. From my side, we probably did not maximise everything today in the session. It was a very messy out lap with traffic and the tyres were not in a good window for an optimal lap time. That said, it would have been tough to advance much further. We know where we are and the team is pushing flat out and working exceptionally hard to keep bringing improvements to the car. Most importantly, we're sticking together as a team. For tomorrow, a lot can always happen on race day. We will try and maximise everything we have in our hands and get the best from it. We'll keep pushing all the way."