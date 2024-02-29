Bahrain Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It was a productive day of Practice where we ran through different programmes and learnt more about the car.

The morning session was particularly difficult with the windy conditions, but the car felt much better in FP2. We seem to be better in the evening in cooler conditions compared to the morning session. That's something to be positive about, as they're the conditions we'll be Qualifying in tomorrow and racing in on Saturday. We look more competitive in the long runs, but we need to find more pace over a single lap to put us in a better position for Qualifying. We will analyse the data overnight and work hard to unlock some performance, especially in Qualifying trim."

Pierre Gasly: "We're back on track for the first Practice of the season.

We tried some things on the car throughout the day, which resulted in some positive learnings. The car was certainly trickier in the first session under the hot and gusty conditions. We reverted some things and I had a better feeling in the car in the evening session. We know the performance is not quite where we want it to be but we're continuing to understand more and more each time we're on track. Patience is required and we'll try to make the best with the package we have in our hands right now. The team and I are working hard to keep finding performance. We'll see what we can do tomorrow and on Saturday and I'm ready to keep pushing.