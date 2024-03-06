Bob Bell joins Aston Martin

Aston Martin has announced the appointment of former Alpine 'consultant' Bob Bell as its new Executive Director - Technical.

Bell will report to Team Principal, Mike Krack, in a new role which strengthens the senior leadership group at the Silverstone based team. He will have overall responsibility for the Technical, Engineering and Performance functions as the team continues its journey and development into true F1 contenders.

Bell brings a wealth of Formula One experience to Aston Martin, having held senior technical positions at McLaren, Renault and Mercedes in an illustrious career spanning four decades.

Today's announcement comes hours after it was revealed that Bell was the latest person to leave the ailing Alpine outfit, the Briton having spent three stints with the Enstone-based outfit that he first joined in 1997 when it was Benetton.

Appointed Technical Director at Renault in 2003 he oversaw the design of Fernando Alonso's championship winning cars in 2005 and 2006.

"I am delighted to welcome Bob Bell to Aston Martin," said Mike Krack. "This is a key appointment to ensure we are optimising everything we do as a team and focusing on the right performance areas.

"Bob's track record in the sport speaks for itself and his experience will help us continue to make steps forward on the exciting journey we are on."

"I have been impressed by the progress Aston Martin has made in recent years," added Bell. "The opportunity to play my part in that journey is incredibly exciting and I look forward to working with the great technical leaders at Silverstone.

"The scale and ambition of this project is highly motivating. I am a racer, and I see the hunger and determination powering this team. I look forward to playing my part with Mike and the rest of the team."