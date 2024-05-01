Miami Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Miami is always one of the most physical tracks, especially with the heat and humidity, but we are looking forward to the challenge this weekend.

It's an interesting circuit with a real mix of corners and long straights, so it will be critical to extract learnings from the car where we can over the weekend. The track is good for racing, with some high speed sections, so it makes it more interesting with this being the second Sprint race in a row. It is always a busy weekend on and off the track for the Team and we have had some good memories at this track; Miami doesn't disappoint in creating a fun and exciting atmosphere for the fans. I will be looking forward to racing in my new special edition USA helmet this weekend and wearing the design that reflects the fans' passion for the sport.

Sergio Perez: We are back in Miami again and it's always nice to be in Florida. I feel really at home here, the South American and LATAM following for me is crazy and I feel a lot of love from all the fans, wherever I am in Miami. To celebrate that I have a special helmet for this race, honouring all the countries I feel special sense of support from. You might also get a surprise by the alligator inspiration, which is a nod to Florida! Hopefully we have the bite on track too this weekend, the car has felt in a great place recently and has been really performing for us. It's another Sprint event, which makes things very tricky in terms of getting the set-up in the car perfect but we learnt a lot in China about how to maximise our time. It's set to be another hot weekend in Miami, which brings challenges as drivers physically but we will aim to overcome everything thrown at us and come out on top.

Stats & Facts

• Max is on a run of six consecutive race victories in the United States. After winning the 2021 US Grand Prix in Austin, Max won in Miami and Austin in 2022, and Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas last year. No driver has won seven times in the US.

• Max and Checo have both finished on the podium four times this season, and Checo is one of only five drivers to have scored in all five GPs so far.

• Checo took pole position for the 2023 Miami GP by 0.361 seconds, starting a run of six consecutive Team poles between himself and Max.

• Max's victory from ninth on the grid in the 2023 Miami GP made him the first driver to win from that starting position since Niki Lauda won the 1984 French GP.

• Oracle Red Bull Racing made the three fastest pit stops of the year in the Chinese GP. Max received a stop of 1.90 seconds - the first stop under two seconds by any team in 2024.