Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It's been an interesting day here in Jeddah and I'm happy to be back driving at this exciting circuit. We had two solid sessions, lots of laps completed both on low and high fuel, so lots of data collected and learnings to take forward. We have some work to do to improve the car and better the set-up as best as we can for tomorrow. There are a few things at this stage that we must work on but it's been an encouraging day. We will see what we can do in Qualifying tomorrow night."

Pierre Gasly: "It's great to be back in Jeddah. It's such a different style to Bahrain with the high-speed sequences. Looking at the pace, we seem to be slightly more competitive than last week, but it is only the beginning of the weekend and there's a long way to go. The feeling inside the car is still challenging, there are some limitations, but, equally, there are positives for us to take forward. I'm staying calm. We have a good base to work from and there's certainly more things we can do to extract more performance from the current package here. I'm looking forward to tomorrow when it counts."