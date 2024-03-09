Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

09/03/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 50 1:31.632 150.723 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 38 1:31.746 0.114
3 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:31.773 0.141
4 Norris McLaren 40 1:31.944 0.312
5 Bearman Ferrari 50 1:32.186 0.554
6 Zhou Stake 49 1:32.208 0.576
7 Russell Mercedes 42 1:32.254 0.622
8 Perez Red Bull 37 1:32.273 0.641
9 Albon Williams 50 1:32.307 0.675
10 Piastri McLaren 45 1:32.310 0.678
11 Magnussen Haas 47 1:32.338 0.706
12 Hulkenberg Haas 49 1:32.366 0.734
13 Alonso Aston Martin 43 1:32.387 0.755
14 Bottas Stake 49 1:32.706 1.074
15 Sargeant Williams 49 1:33.026 1.394
16 Ricciardo RB 47 1:33.323 1.691
17 Ocon Alpine 48 1:33.481 1.849
18 Tsunoda RB 44 1:33.523 1.891
19 Stroll Aston Martin 4 1:35.560 3.928

