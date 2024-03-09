Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
09/03/2024

Result of the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1h 20:43.273
2 Perez Red Bull 50 + 0:13.643
3 Leclerc Ferrari 50 + 0:18.639
4 Piastri McLaren 50 + 0:32.007
5 Alonso Aston Martin 50 + 0:35.759
6 Russell Mercedes 50 + 0:39.936
7 Bearman Ferrari 50 + 0:42.679
8 Norris McLaren 50 + 0:45.708
9 Hamilton Mercedes 50 + 0:47.391
10 Hulkenberg Haas 50 + 1:16.996
11 Albon Williams 50 + 1:28.354
12 Magnussen Haas 50 + 1:45.737
13 Ocon Alpine 49 + 1 Lap
14 Tsunoda RB 49 + 1 Lap
15 Sargeant Williams 49 + 1 Lap
16 Ricciardo RB 49 + 1 Lap
17 Bottas Stake 49 + 1 Lap
18 Zhou Stake 49 + 1 Lap
Stroll Aston Martin 5 Accident
Gasly Alpine 1 Transmission

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrar) 1:31.632 (Lap 50)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms