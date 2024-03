Leclerc edges out Verstappen and Sainz in FP2

Ahead of today's second session, the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 38 degrees.

As a reminder, in terms of updates, Ferrari has a new Rear Wing, Aston Martin a new Front Wing, Alpine a Beam Wing, Williams a new Rear Corner, RB a new Rear Wing and finally Stake a new Front Wing and Front Wing Endplate.

Following his crash earlier, Williams has confirmed that Alex Albon will not participate in this session as it continues to assess the damage to his car.

It was a strange session, which saw a number of drivers experience sudden snaps, and ended with the Top Ten covered by just 0.354s.

Other than Albon's crash, Alonso and Verstappen both required floor changes after running wide and over the unforgiving kerbs.

Lando Norris was quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc and Tsunoda.

The lights go green and Bottas leads the way, followed by Perez, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Magnussen and Zhou. All are on mediums.

Perez goes quickest with a 20.434, but Tsunoda responds with a 20.349 and Ricciardo a 19.854 before Alonso crosses the line at 19.412.

As Leclerc goes third with a 19.526, Alonso consolidates his top spot with an 18.505.

Stroll goes second (18.979), ahead of Piastri, Perez and Leclerc.

All bar Albon and Verstappen are on track, all are on mediums. Verstappen's absence is due to his floor still being changed.

Russell goes fourth with a 19.501, but is demoted when Norris goes second (18.976).

"Visibility is very poor, let's get a dark tear-off," asks Perez, who subsequently posts an 18.695 to go top.

Quickest in all three sectors, Leclerc crosses the line at 18.265, while Russell improves to fourth.

Sargeant spins at Turn 11, no doubt causing James Vowles heart to miss a beat in the process. "I touched the gravel," admits the American.

No sooner has Norris gone top with an 18.201 than Leclerc responds with a 17.936.

Aston Martin are the first to switch to softs, Alonso immediately going second with an 18.127.

As more drivers switch to the red-banded rubber, Verstappen finally heads down the pitlane.

Alonso improves with a 17.912, as teammate Stroll goes ninth (18.979) despite a mistake in the final corner. On his next flying lap the Canadian goes quickest (17.822).

Like Stroll previously, Verstappen gets it wrong in the final corner and can only manage a 19.848.

As Alonso looks set to improve on the same set of softs it appears the softs are good for a number of fast laps, which should make qualifying fun. That said, the Spaniard's lap gradually falls apart despite the strong start.

Russell takes a bumpy ride over the grass after running wide, while Ricciardo goes ninth (18.534) and Norris sixth (18.155).

Quickest in the opening and final sectors, Leclerc goes top with a 17.423.

Verstappen voices his frustration after encountering a slow Zhou on the racing line. The Dutchman subsequently improves from ninth to sixth with a 17.981, albeit on the mediums.

Hamilton runs wide in the final corner as drivers continue to struggle.

Sainz makes it a Ferrari 1-2 when he crosses the line at 17.707.

Attention now switches to Sunday as the race sims get underway. However, switching to the softs, Verstappen goes third with a 17.707, his programme running late due to that floor change.

Sargeant runs wide in Turn 1 after carrying too much speed, as Verstappen improves to second with a 17.658.

"There will be a big focus on improving the balance overnight," admits Mercedes, "as Lewis abandoned his first two push laps on the softs."

Leclerc runs wide in Turn 2.

"What times are people doing," asks Hamilton. Told that Leclerc did a 22.8 on mediums, he replies: "Something's wrong!"

Stroll runs wide and over the grass at Turn 13.

The session ends. Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Stroll, Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Perez, Norris and Tsunoda.

Zhou is eleventh, ahead of Ricciardo, Sargeant, Bottas, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Hamilton and Magnussen.

A number of questions as we look ahead to Saturday and qualifying, the main one being can Williams fix Albon's car and if not will he replace Sargeant. Then there's the obvious issue with Hamilton's car.

Though the field wasn't as tight as FP1, the Top Ten are covered by less than a second, and the various offs and snaps we've witnessed so far look set to continue.

We could be in for an interesting weekend.

Let's hope so.