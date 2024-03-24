Site logo

Australian Grand Prix Result

24/03/2024

Result of the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 58 1h 20:26.843
2 Leclerc Ferrari 58 + 0:02.366
3 Norris McLaren 58 + 0:05.904
4 Piastri McLaren 58 + 0:35.770
5 Perez Red Bull 58 + 0:56.309
6 Alonso Aston Martin 58 + 1:20.992
7 Stroll Aston Martin 58 + 1:33.222
8 Tsunoda RB 58 + 1:35.601
9 Hulkenberg Haas 58 + 1:44.553
10 Magnussen Haas 57 + 1 Lap
11 Albon Williams 57 + 1 Lap
12 Ricciardo RB 57 + 1 Lap
13 Gasly Alpine 57 + 1 Lap
14 Bottas Stake 57 + 1 Lap
15 Zhou Stake 57 + 1 Lap
16 Ocon Alpine 57 + 1 Lap
17 Russell Mercedes 56 + 2 Laps
Hamilton Mercedes 15 Engine
Verstappen Red Bull 3 Brakes

Fastest Lap: Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:19.813 (Lap 56)

