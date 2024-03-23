Australian Grand Prix Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.915 155.523 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 1:16.185 0.270 3 Perez Red Bull 1:16.274 0.359 4 Norris McLaren 1:16.315 0.400 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.435 0.520 6 Piastri McLaren 1:16.572 0.657 7 Russell Mercedes 1:16.724 0.809 8 Tsunoda RB 1:16.788 0.873 9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.072 1.157 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.552 1.637 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.960 12 Albon Williams 1:17.167 13 Bottas Stake 1:17.340 14 Magnussen Haas 1:17.427 15 Ocon Alpine 1:17.697 16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:17.976 17 Gasly Alpine 1:17.982 18 Ricciardo RB 1:18.085 19 Zhou Stake 1:18.188