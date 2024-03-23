Site logo

Australian Grand Prix Qualifying - Times

23/03/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.915 155.523 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:16.185 0.270
3 Perez Red Bull 1:16.274 0.359
4 Norris McLaren 1:16.315 0.400
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.435 0.520
6 Piastri McLaren 1:16.572 0.657
7 Russell Mercedes 1:16.724 0.809
8 Tsunoda RB 1:16.788 0.873
9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.072 1.157
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.552 1.637
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.960
12 Albon Williams 1:17.167
13 Bottas Stake 1:17.340
14 Magnussen Haas 1:17.427
15 Ocon Alpine 1:17.697
16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:17.976
17 Gasly Alpine 1:17.982
18 Ricciardo RB 1:18.085
19 Zhou Stake 1:18.188

