A grid penalty for Perez

Sergio Perez has been handed a 3-place grid drop for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during Q1.

The Stewards heard from both drivers and their team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

Hulkenberg was on a fast lap when he approached turn 13. Perez, who was on an out lap was at the apex of the turn and Hulkenberg had to leave the racing line to drive around him.

The Haas driver was forced to lift the throttle early and brake early for that corner.

In reviewing the audio from Perez' car, the stewards observed that the team was focused on the car in front of Perez that had just slowed, and did not give the Mexican a warning that Hulkenberg was behind him until one second before the Haas driver arrived, and significantly too late to avoid impeding the German.

While the stewards appreciate the dynamic situation facing the team and driver during the session, which was described in the hearing, they found that Perez "Unnecessarily Impeded" Hulkenberg and consequently issued a three grid place drop, consistent with previous cases.