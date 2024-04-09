Japanese Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:33.706 138.628 mph 2 Sainz Ferrari 46 1:33.841 0.135 3 Perez Red Bull 35 1:33.945 0.239 4 Hamilton Mercedes 41 1:33.952 0.246 5 Russell Mercedes 39 1:34.404 0.698 6 Alonso Aston Martin 53 1:34.726 1.020 7 Piastri McLaren 35 1:34.802 1.096 8 Sargeant Williams 43 1:34.900 1.194 9 Leclerc Ferrari 53 1:35.044 1.338 10 Norris McLaren 51 1:35.186 1.480 11 Hulkenberg Haas 52 1:35.325 1.619 12 Stroll Aston Martin 41 1:35.798 2.092 13 Ocon Alpine 52 1:36.232 2.526 14 Tsunoda RB 51 1:36.342 2.636 15 Bottas Stake 25 1:36.608 2.902 16 Gasly Alpine 48 1:36.642 2.936 17 Magnussen Haas 24 1:36.654 2.948 18 Zhou Stake 9 1:37.160 3.454

Check out our Sunday gallery from Suzuka here.