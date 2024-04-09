Site logo

Japanese Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
09/04/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:33.706 138.628 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 46 1:33.841 0.135
3 Perez Red Bull 35 1:33.945 0.239
4 Hamilton Mercedes 41 1:33.952 0.246
5 Russell Mercedes 39 1:34.404 0.698
6 Alonso Aston Martin 53 1:34.726 1.020
7 Piastri McLaren 35 1:34.802 1.096
8 Sargeant Williams 43 1:34.900 1.194
9 Leclerc Ferrari 53 1:35.044 1.338
10 Norris McLaren 51 1:35.186 1.480
11 Hulkenberg Haas 52 1:35.325 1.619
12 Stroll Aston Martin 41 1:35.798 2.092
13 Ocon Alpine 52 1:36.232 2.526
14 Tsunoda RB 51 1:36.342 2.636
15 Bottas Stake 25 1:36.608 2.902
16 Gasly Alpine 48 1:36.642 2.936
17 Magnussen Haas 24 1:36.654 2.948
18 Zhou Stake 9 1:37.160 3.454

Check out our Sunday gallery from Suzuka here.

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

