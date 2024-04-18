Norris has bad news for Sky

Lando Norris admits that he doesn't expect to be climbing on to the top step of the podium "any time soon".

With a deal to broadcast its F1 content into homes around the world, Sky F1 still regularly fails to understand that not everyone in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, for example, is rooting for the British drivers and the British teams.

A couple of weeks back, whilst talking about an entirely different topic the presenters excitedly demanded to know when Lando Norris might claim his maiden F1 win, and would it be this year.

Sadly for Sky, the man himself doesn't think it's going to happen just yet.

Ahead of a weekend that team boss, Andrea Stella, expects to be about damage limitation, Norris was asked when McLaren might be in a position to claim a victory on merit.

"Not any time soon that's for sure," came the reply. "I think we can... right place, right time. I think if we improve the car where we need to.

"Honestly, there weren't too many frustrations with Suzuka," he added. "Everything went pretty much as expected. I don't think we did a perfect job and we probably should have finished one place higher up potentially, but I don't think it was far off.

"We've been in the same place all season," he admitted. "We've been behind Red Bull, Ferrari and a bit of a step ahead of the other two teams come the race. That's exactly how last weekend went.

"We know the issues, we know what we have to improve and we know if we can improve them, Andrea is right, if we can, we can win races this year. That's an if.

"We have to work hard in some certain areas that have been a big challenge for us over the last many years. If we can, then I am confident we can have some good races."

Echoing Stella's claim that the characteristics of the Shanghai track do not suit the McLaren, Norris said: "The long corners, like Turn 1, this type of corner isn't good for us, it's similar to Zandvoort.

"We've got some things to try and we're constantly trying to improve these areas. This area we know is one of our biggest weaknesses. We get away with it in qualifying but especially into the race it becomes a bigger problem for us."

With Mercedes also looking unlikely to be a major factor this weekend, it seems like the jingoistic Sky team will have to find an 'honorary Brit' to get behind.