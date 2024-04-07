Japanese Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Tough race!

"We gave it a good try, but we just didn't have enough pace today, so trying to cover and stay ahead of the Ferraris was challenging. I think we still did a good job and maximised the points but starting third and finishing fifth is never the nicest thing to happen. It's the maximum of what we could achieve today though, so I think we have to be happy with it as much as it doesn't feel like a great result."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a difficult afternoon. Things didn't quite click into place and we weren't fighting for the positions we wanted to. However, it's four points finishes on the bounce this year and there's plenty to take away and try to learn from. We'll go back to the factory and turn our attention to China where we'll look to secure more valuable points for the team."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "Overall, it's a positive outcome to the race here in Suzuka in terms of scoring valuable points with both cars. Obviously after a strong qualifying, we could have hoped for trying to consolidate a podium finish, but it wasn't on the cards, in terms of car performance today. I think, if we look at the classification, at least for the first five, it's in competitiveness order. We tried to go for a podium with Lando, stopping early, making sure we stayed ahead of Carlos, but ultimately, we didn't have the pace. It also meant that we found ourselves on a slightly slower strategy and we finished behind Leclerc. But we are happy that we are pushing for podium finishes even if today it was out of our grasp.

"On Oscar's side, it was a busy race for him, always in direct competition with some cars around him. It was a little bit of a shame with the final lock-up at the chicane, which cost him the position to Russell, but it was important points for the team today, which consolidates the third position in the Championship. Now we refocus and we look ahead to China."