Australian Grand Prix Practice team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "First day in Melbourne. All-in-all, not a bad day. We were a bit up-and-down but there were definitely some positive signs.

"We'll have a look and see what we can find for tomorrow - but it's been nice to be driving back at home. We've got a few things to look at and try to work on but I'm feeling optimistic."

Lando Norris: "A reasonable day. We struggled to find a bit of confidence given the gusts of wind, so we didn't get the best feeling, but I think the pace is reasonable. We're in the mix, which is a good sign. It should make our lives exciting tomorrow - but we've still got a lot of work to do to make the most of it."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A productive day of practice here in Melbourne. We could test all the set-up items that we had in the programme, including understanding the tyres, which will make the race interesting from a strategy point of view. From a performance point of view, it's been an encouraging day. The car behaves well in general but there are some aspects to improve. We have a lot of data to look into this evening to prepare for Qualifying and the race."