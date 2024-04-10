Rethink required on 2026 active aero rules

Simulator findings prompt a rethink on the proposed active aero regulations for 2026.

The findings put the sport under extreme pressure as the deadline for finalising the regulations is in June.

With agreement on the power unit regulations, which will see a further move towards electrification, with a 50/50 split between the ICE and battery, due to the anticipated drop in energy recovery the sport has been looking to move beyond the current DRS and into active aerodynamics

Early simulator tests with an active rear wing - noticeably more effective than DRS - which could alternate between high downforce through corners and low downforce on straights, have revealed worrying issues in terms of the shift of aerodynamic performance.

Indeed, switching between high and low downforce cars were found to spin whilst accelerating in a straight line and extremely unstable in even the slightest of curves.

"The thing is that they (the FIA) didn't think through the full concept at the same time," Red Bull technical director, Pierre Wache told Autosport. "First they defined the engine regulations and now we have to cope with that on the chassis side to compensate for the issue we have."

As a result the FIA is now focussing its research on movable rear wings at the front and rear of the car which would work in conjunction, thereby (hopefully) distributing the overall balance more evenly.

Teams are prevented from working on the 2026 chassis until the start of 2025, however this means that all CFD and wind tunnel work on the 2026 cars will be factored into the 2025 budget cap regulations.

"I think there's been some good progression," said Christian Horner. "I think that the FIA have taken on board some of the feedback and some alterations have been made.

"We're waiting for the chassis regulations, which will be a fundamental part of the 2026 package now and how that interacts with these power units. The various working groups are working hard on that and it's important that we conclude something in the near future."