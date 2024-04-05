Japanese Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Verstappen Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Perez Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Russell Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Sainz Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Piastri McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Norris McLaren 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 Stroll Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Ocon Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Gasly Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Albon Williams 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Sargeant Williams 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 Ricciardo RB 2 2 2 2 1 1 3 Tsunoda RB 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Bottas Stake 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 Zhou Stake 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Magnussen Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hulkenberg Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Note: In 2024, drivers are limited to just four Internal Combustion Engines, also four Turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks and two Control Electrics and Energy Stores. In terms of exhaust systems, they are limited to 8 for the season.