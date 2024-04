"Fernando is hungry for success," says Krack

Aston Martin boss, Mike Krack and Fernando Alonso give further insight as to why the Spaniard has decided to commit his future to the Silverstone-based outfit.

After months of speculation, the most experienced driver in the history of the sport has underlined his commitment to Aston Martin by signing a new multi-year deal.

Since joining the team at the beginning of 2023 he has scored eight podiums and remains one of the fastest, most committed drivers in the sport.

"Securing Fernando's long-term future with Aston Martin is fantastic news," said Mike Krack. "We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed. We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him.

"Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force. This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda. We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together."

"There has been much said and written about my future in Formula One in the past few months," added the Spaniard, "but today I'm delighted to announce that I'm here to stay with Aston Martin Aramco in a multi-year agreement.

"I said at the start of the year that I would decide if I wanted to continue racing first and then sit down with the team. From the moment I joined the team in 2023 I felt extremely at home. In just over 15 months we have already achieved so much together, with some memorable podiums and battles.

"I am very grateful for the trust Lawrence, Martin and Mike have put in me and with Lance I am excited to see what else we can achieve together. This is only the beginning for this project and I am proud to be part of it. I am at my physical best and still hungry. I will give my all as we continue our journey to becoming a world championship winning team."