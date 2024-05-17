Leclerc quickest as Verstappen struggles

Ahead of today's opening session the air temperature is 23 degrees C, while the track temperature is 43 degrees. It is warm, bright and sunny but quite windy.

As expected there are a lot of upgrades this weekend, though many are circuit specific, with Red Bull bringing a new Front Wing, Floor Edge, Rear Corner, Floor Body and Nose. Mercedes has new Floor Fences, Floor Body, Rear Wing, Beam Wing and Front Corner, while Ferrari has a new Front Wing, Rear Wing, Sidepod Inlet, Coke/Engine Cover, Floor Edge, Diffuser and Rear Suspension.

At McLaren there's a new Rear Wing and Beam Wing, while Aston Martin has a new Front Wing, Nose, Floor Body, Floor Fences, Floor Edge, Diffuser, Coke/Engine Cover, Rear Suspension and Rear Corner.

Alpine has a new Floor Edge, while Williams has a new Floor Body, Stake new Floor Fences and Haas has a new Front Wing, Rear Suspension and Rear Corner. RB has brought no updates to its home race.

Since the last time we raced here in 2022, new double kerbs have been installed on the left-hand side in Turns 2, 4, 5, 9 and 19 and on the right-hand side in Turns 3, 6, 11, 12 and on exit in Turn 15.

Also, the asphalt run-off has been reduced in the exit of Turn 9 on the right-hand side while the asphalt run-off has been reduced between Turn 12 and 13 on the left-hand side.

At Haas, Jeddah hero Oliver Bearman replaces Kevin Magnussen in this session, the British youngster thought to be joining the American team next season.

The lights go green and Alonso leads the way, followed by Sargeant, Albon, Ocon and Zhou.

With so many upgrades in use flo-vis is much in evidence as are aero rakes, the Aston Martins and McLarens, in particular, sporting extremely large rakes.

"Brake pedal very soft, something is wrong with it," reports Gasly.

Ocon posts a 22.247, but Bearman responds with a 21.775 and Sainz a 21.249.

No sooner has Perez gone quickest with a 21.040 than his teammate responds with a 20.085 and Russell a 19.704.

Hamilton goes second (19.709) and Leclerc fourth (20.167) as Norris pits without posting a time.

"On the straight line I'm hitting the plank a lot," reports Ocon. "I'm jumping, the car is taking off."

A 19.024 sees Russell go quickest, only to be demoted when his teammate stops the clock at 18.998.

Piastri, who has never raced here before in F1, posts an 18.986, but Verstappen has an 18.606 up his sleeve.

Most drivers are on mediums but Sainz and Hulkenberg are on hards and Norris on softs, as are the Bulls.

A big wobble for Tsunoda in the first Rivazza as he dips a toe in the gravel at the exit.

"Magic does the opposite thing at the moment," reports Hamilton.

Leclerc improves to third with an 18.472.

Unfortunately the tyre info we're being given is incorrect, however we know that pace-setter Russell was on mediums as are Piastri and Hamilton, while Verstappen was on softs and Tsunoda (currently fifth) on hards.

"Tyre are getting hot," reports Verstappen.

The session is red-flagged when Albon pulls to the side of the track just after Acque Minerale, the Williams clearly suffering a technical issue.

The session resumes with 35 minutes remaining and Norris leads the way, followed by Alonso, Stroll, Hulkenberg and Leclerc.

"The ride is the worst we've had this year," reports Gasly. "Got to do something for it, I can't even see where I'm going on the straight."

The drivers are now switching to softs - which are the softest in the entire Pirelli range - among them Leclerc and Russell, indeed the Monegasque crosses the line at 17.438 to go top.

"Bit of a big one over the kerb," admits Russell after clipping the kerb at Tamburello.

Sainz goes top with a 17.120 while Tsunoda improves to third (17.471), both on the red-banded rubber.

Ricciardo takes a long trip through the gravel after running very, very wide at the second Rivazza.

As Norris pits he reports a radio issue.

Russell retakes the top spot with a 17.094, ahead of Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton and Tsunoda.

Bearman improves to tenth with an 18.667, teammate Hulkenberg currently on 21.059.

"Alex's car shut down after going over a kerb," reports Williams. "The cause is currently unknown and will be investigated when the car is back."

Tsunoda improves to fourth with a 17.388 as Hamilton spins at Acque Minerale after clipping the inside kerb and Sainz takes a trip over the grass.

A 16.990 sees Leclerc go top.

Despite his issues, Gasly improves to twelfth (18.744), just ahead of his alpine teammate.

"My tear-off has gone in the brake duct," reports Verstappen.

With 14 minutes remaining, Bearman is just one of just six drivers on track, the Briton now on mediums.

Quickest in the first and final sectors, Verstappen can only manage a 17.240 which puts him fifth, 0.250s off Leclerc's pace.

"I seem to have understeer on the left-hand corners," reports Ocon

"Turn 11 (Acque Minerale) is a disaster, I have no ******* grip there," says Verstappen. No sooner is he told that he is losing 4/10ths in the middle sector - which includes Acque Minerale - and to which he replies "I understand I'm off, but what is going on there?", than the Dutchman goes off at Variante Alta.

"Lack of info is because we think you're doing a good job," Bearman is told.

Despite his issues, Verstappen goes quickest in S1 only to lose it at Acque Minerale again, the world champion kicking up a great cloud of dust as he runs wide.

The session ends, Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Russell, Sainz, Perez, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri and Alonso.

Gasly is eleventh, ahead of Stroll, Ricciardo, Ocon, Bearman, Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant, Albon and Hulkenberg.

A fast and furious session, but also one that will have left many of the drivers and their engineers scratching their heads, not least the world champions.

Other than the bumps, even on the softest rubber the drivers are struggling for grip, their cause not helped by the gusty wind.

All of which makes it all the more entertaining for us.