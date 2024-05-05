Norris claims maiden win in Miami

Before we go any further we would like to nail our colours very firmly to the mast.

What we want to see today - and on the race weekends that follow - is more of the sort of stuff that we saw from Kevin Magnussen yesterday, not less.

It was this elbows out, argy-bargy that led us to fall in love with the sport, back in the days when drivers had nicknames like 'The Bear' and 'Black Jack', as opposed to the male models we see on social media in the build up to today's event.

Magnussen was helping out his ("suck my balls!") teammate, which has always been the name of the game, and he only broke the rules because the sport has become so goddam sanitised over the years.

No, we don't want to see unnecessary risks, far less recklessness, but we do want to see drivers fighting - after all, we are constantly told that there are the twenty best drivers in the world, so surely they should be able to manage that.

In answer to a question from your editor, the legend that was Niki Lauda replied that while "watching the race on Sunday afternoon with granny, nobody wants to see anyone injured or worse".

Neither do we, but we do want to see the fighting spirit for which Lauda and his ilk were famous for, as opposed to today's version who demand the steward's intervention for the slightest misdemeanour by a rival and seemingly feel entitled to be given track position without the need for fighting for it.

Moan over, the good news is that we will not be subjected to the cringe-worthy driver introductions we had to endure last year, though God alone knows what Liberty has up its sleeve.

Based on the evidence thus far this could be an entertaining race. While the circuit remains bland, the unpredictability of the tyres from corner to corner will definitely provide some thrills, as will the fact that a number of drivers are out of position.

It is unlikely that the Weather Gods are going to intervene, but the nature of the track should ensure some decent overtakes, though there is also the threat of DRS trains.

On the other hand this will be a one-stopper, therefore strategy is going to be vital, not only in terms of when to make that all-important stop but what tyre to start with and which compound to switch to.

While the drivers have found the softs harder to read over a flying lap, in the Sprint it was demonstrated that the red-banded rubber cannot be ruled out today. The hard will definitely be the outright favourite, but all combinations of it with the C3 and C4 are viable on paper.

With an eye on Magnussen's antics, it will be interesting to see how Ferrari plays things out today, with Leclerc and Sainz surely under orders to help one another. Then again, with Perez in the mix, he will be needed to assist his teammate as much as possible... though being Spanish he will have to 'tread' more carefully... according to Fernando.

Also, let's not forget about McLaren. Personally we feel that a Sprint weekend is the wrong time to introduce an upgrade package, especially one so detailed, but that's the Woking outfit's call.

Sadly, Norris was caught up in the first corner melee yesterday, however he and his teammate should be very much in the mix this afternoon.

Of course, this is assuming - and that's a big assumption - that we get through Turn 1 without any incidents, and we have a niggly feeling that this is not going to be the case today.

As for Mercedes, like the Pirelli tyres - especially the softs - they appear to act differently lap by lap, corner by corner and we cannot help but feel that Toto, while staring into his monitor, will have his fingers tightly crossed.

A great performance in the Sprint was followed by disaster in the Sprint, but Ricciardo will still be up for it, and once again it is the midfield where we will find the real entertainment... especially with that man Magnussen starting just ahead of the Australian who has a three-place grid penalty from Shanghai.

Hulkenberg will be keen to continue his point-winning streak, while Stroll and the improving Alpines will surely want to have a say.

And talking of elbows out drivers, let's see what Fernando can do.

The Miami event represents much of what we dislike about F1 2.0, but it would appear we are stuck with it.

On the other hand, the nature of the track, combined with the unpredictability of the tyres, some of the cars and a few of the drivers, almost guarantees that we will be entertained.

The pitlane opens and Verstappen leads the way, followed by Ricciardo, Perez, Norris and Piastri.

Tsunoda warns of understeer at high speed, while Magnussen's Haas is also "understeery".

Norris complains of understeer and "nervousness into Turn 4", while Russell had a vibration under braking.

Ahead of the formation lap the air temperature is 29 degrees C, while the track temperature is 47 degrees. It is quite windy.

All are starting on mediums bar Hamilton, Alonso, Magnussen and Ricciardo who are on hards, and Bottas who is on softs. All are on fresh rubber bar Russell and Alonso.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly.

The grid forms.

They're away! Verstappen gets away well, as does Sainz while Leclerc is slow getting off the grid allowing Perez to come up on his right.

Verstappen leads into Turn 1, while Leclerc has Sainz just ahead and to his left, and Perez just ahead and to his right.

However the Mexican carries far too much speed and locks-up, heading straight across the track, almost clipping the rear of his teammate's car and causing Sainz to hesitate just enough to allow Leclerc back in front.

Perez rejoins in front of Norris, while Piastri passes Sainz in Turn 2

"What the **** was that," says Sainz of Perez.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Norris, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Russell. The Alpine pair are battling hard, going through Turns 13, 14 and 15 side-by-side.

Getting the better of his teammate, Gasly passes Alonso for 12th.

While Hulkenberg is up two places, Russell is down three.

The stewards decide that no further investigation is required of the Perez incident at the start.

Down two places, Bottas in not benefitting from his softs.

Piastri nails Leclerc in Turn 17 to claim second, the Monegasque appearing to struggle for grip. Indeed, he is now under pressure from Sainz.

Perez has been noted for a false start.

"I feel like I have pace here," says Sainz, the Spaniard clearly wanting to ne let loose to harry Piastri.

"Nearly has a big crash there," says Hamilton as he nails Hulkenberg, despite the German's best impression of his Haas teammate. Indeed, the German subsequently retakes the position after Hamilton locks-up.

No further investigation of that alleged false start.

After 8 laps, Verstappen leads by 2.7s, with Leclerc just 0.5s down on Piastri.

Hamilton out-brakes Hulkenberg into Turn 11, and this time keeps it all under control. However, as the Haas driver lines up another attack, he finds his mirrors full of the other Mercedes.

Albon pits at the end of Lap 10, as Hulkenberg complains about being spoken to whilst he is racing. "Some awareness would be good," he says.

At the end of Lap 11, Stroll, Sargeant and Bottas all pit.