Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

17/05/2024

Times from today's opening free practice session for the MSC Cruises Gran Premio del Made in Italy a dell'Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:16.990 142.634 mph
2 Russell Mercedes S 1:17.094 0.104
3 Sainz Ferrari S 1:17.120 0.130
4 Perez Red Bull S 1:17.233 0.243
5 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:17.240 0.250
6 Tsunoda RB S 1:17.388 0.398
7 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:17.408 0.418
8 Norris McLaren S 1:17.602 0.612
9 Piastri McLaren S 1:17.807 0.817
10 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:17.867 0.877
11 Gasly Alpine S 1:17.905 0.915
12 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:18.072 1.082
13 Ricciardo RB S 1:18.142 1.152
14 Ocon Alpine S 1:18.612 1.622
15 Bearman Haas S 1:18.667 1.677
16 Bottas Stake S 1:18.827 1.837
17 Zhou Stake S 1:19.129 2.139
18 Sargeant Williams M 1:19.901 2.911
19 Albon Williams H 1:20.050 3.060
20 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:21.059 4.069

