Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the MSC Cruises Gran Premio del Made in Italy a dell'Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:16.990 142.634 mph 2 Russell Mercedes S 1:17.094 0.104 3 Sainz Ferrari S 1:17.120 0.130 4 Perez Red Bull S 1:17.233 0.243 5 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:17.240 0.250 6 Tsunoda RB S 1:17.388 0.398 7 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:17.408 0.418 8 Norris McLaren S 1:17.602 0.612 9 Piastri McLaren S 1:17.807 0.817 10 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:17.867 0.877 11 Gasly Alpine S 1:17.905 0.915 12 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:18.072 1.082 13 Ricciardo RB S 1:18.142 1.152 14 Ocon Alpine S 1:18.612 1.622 15 Bearman Haas S 1:18.667 1.677 16 Bottas Stake S 1:18.827 1.837 17 Zhou Stake S 1:19.129 2.139 18 Sargeant Williams M 1:19.901 2.911 19 Albon Williams H 1:20.050 3.060 20 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:21.059 4.069