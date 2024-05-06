Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
06/05/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 43 1:30.634 133.577 mph
2 Albon Williams 55 1:30.849 0.215
3 Perez Red Bull 55 1:30.855 0.221
4 Sainz Ferrari 55 1:30.928 0.294
5 Norris McLaren 55 1:30.980 0.346
6 Leclerc Ferrari 56 1:31.084 0.450
7 Hamilton Mercedes 54 1:31.233 0.599
8 Verstappen Red Bull 48 1:31.261 0.627
9 Stroll Aston Martin 57 1:31.588 0.954
10 Tsunoda RB 55 1:31.682 1.048
11 Alonso Aston Martin 55 1:31.727 1.093
12 Magnussen Haas 33 1:31.774 1.140
13 Russell Mercedes 43 1:31.921 1.287
14 Hulkenberg Haas 56 1:31.941 1.307
15 Zhou Stake 56 1:31.991 1.357
16 Ocon Alpine 51 1:32.037 1.403
17 Gasly Alpine 56 1:32.055 1.421
18 Bottas Stake 55 1:32.098 1.464
19 Ricciardo RB 57 1:32.122 1.488
20 Sargeant Williams 15 1:33.452 2.818

Check out our Sunday gallery from Miami here.

