Miami Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
06/05/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Norris McLaren NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH UM
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NH UM
Tsunoda RB NM NH
Russell Mercedes UM NH
Alonso Aston Martin UH UM
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NM
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH UM
Zhou Stake NM NS
Ricciardo RB NH UM
Bottas Stake NS NH NM
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UM
Albon Williams NM NH NS
Magnussen Haas NH NM NM
Sargeant Williams NM NH

