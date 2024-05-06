Miami Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Norris McLaren NM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NH UM Sainz Ferrari NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NH UM Tsunoda RB NM NH Russell Mercedes UM NH Alonso Aston Martin UH UM Ocon Alpine NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NM Gasly Alpine NM NH Piastri McLaren NM NH UM Zhou Stake NM NS Ricciardo RB NH UM Bottas Stake NS NH NM Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UM Albon Williams NM NH NS Magnussen Haas NH NM NM Sargeant Williams NM NH

