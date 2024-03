Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: The Team had a great first race of the season and I am looking forward to Jeddah, which is a proper high speed semi street circuit, seeing less degradation on the tyres. It is going to be a bit warmer too compared to Bahrain, so will be interesting to see the difference in performance between all teams, as the track layout is completely different to last week. Last year it was a good track for us so let's hope we can do something similar and secure a great performance for the Team.

Sergio Perez: I am looking forward to heading to Jeddah this weekend after such a good Team result in Bahrain. Things weren't totally perfect in the first race and there is plenty of evolution to be done with the car but we have a good base to work from now. There is always plenty of action at this race and it could be a really tight one. Last year I had a great win and would love to repeat it.

Stats & Facts

• Max's victory in Bahrain was the 50th win for Oracle Red Bull Racing since the beginning of the 2021 season, a span of only 67 races.

• Checo was victorious in last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and claimed his first two career pole positions at the circuit in 2022 and 2023, as well as being the all-time lap leader of the racetrack, leading 61 overall. Checo's last five race wins have all come on street circuits.

• Max can reach 100 career podium finishes with a top three finish in Saudi Arabia.

• Max has finished the last 42 consecutive races, a streak 28 races longer than any other driver on the grid.

• Oracle Red Bull Racing and Max have now led the Constructors' and Drivers' Championships for 40 consecutive races, having both assumed the lead following Max and Checo's 1-2 finish in the 2022 Spanish GP.