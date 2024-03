Red Bull will "explode over Horner saga, warns Jos Verstappen

Jos Verstappen, father of three-time world champion Max, has warned that Red Bull will fall apart unless Christian Horner steps down as team principal.

The Dutchman's astonishing claim came as Horner sought to demonstrate that all is well, posing for somewhat awkward pictures with his wife, the former Spice Girl Geri, and Chalerm Yoovidhya, Red Bull's majority owner.

"There is tension here while he remains in position," Verstappen Snr told the Daily Mail. "The team is in danger of being torn apart," he continued. "It can't go on the way it is. It will explode.

"He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems," he added.

Of course, Jos Verstappen has history, not for nothing did Glen Crompton and Rob Margeit, in their legendary Alternate F1 Championship, come up with the term "Verstappen-slappen", on account of the Dutch veteran's well documented temper and tendency to lash out.

His outburst follows the 'leak' of unverified documents to various members of the paddock, including the heads of both the FIA and F1, which purported to be messages between Horner and the member of staff who made the allegations of inappropriate behaviour. The leak coming just 24 hours after Red Bull had completed its investigation and concluding that the grievance had been dismissed.

The 'leak', and the pointed way in which it was targeted at certain individuals within the F1 community, gave the saga a whole new twist, and indicated an obvious agenda on someone's part.

Indeed, Horner posing with the majority owner of Red Bull appeared a clear indication that there is a definite divide over the matter between the Thai and Austrian sides of the company.

Asked if he was the source of the 'leak', Verstappen said: "That wouldn't make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?"

"Obviously it's not been pleasant," said Horner in the aftermath of the race, which saw Max Verstappen get his 2024 off to a perfect start. "The unwanted attention, but the focus is now very much on the cars.

"My focus has very much been on what's going on track and the result today I think demonstrates where the whole team's focus is and we move onwards.

"I'm not going to comment on what motives, whatever person may have for doing this," he said of the 'leak'. "My focus is on this team, my family, my wife and going racing. I have the support of an incredible family, of an incredible wife, of an incredible team and everybody within that team and my focus is on going racing and winning races and doing the best that I can.

"It was a day about going racing, about the start of the season and about starting the season in the best possible way. The drivers did brilliantly, the team did brilliantly and yeah, it was the best possible start for the team, for our partners, for our shareholders and everybody within the group.

"I can't comment on what people are choosing to write," he added. "My focus is on the team, my family, and the people around me. And I have their full support, their full backing, and for me, it's about looking ahead and moving forward.

"There was a full, lengthy internal process that was completed by an independent KC. And the grievance that was raised was dismissed. End of. Move on."

