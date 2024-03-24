Australian Grand Prix Race team notes - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team successfully raced to a double points finish at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, with Nico Hulkenberg finishing ninth and Kevin Magnussen 10th at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit - Albert Park.

Hulkenberg started from 16th on the grid on Pirelli P Zero White hard tires and ran a long first stint, pitting on lap 17 for Yellow medium tires during a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period for Lewis Hamilton's stricken Mercedes. Hulkenberg emerged in 12th and passed off-set teammate Magnussen, before coming in on lap 36 for hard tires. The German jumped Williams' Alex Albon through the pit stop phase to hold 10th spot, which became ninth when George Russell crashed out in his Mercedes on the penultimate lap of the 58-lap encounter.

Magnussen took the start from 14th on medium tires and also ran a two-stop stint, switching to hard tires on lap seven, before pitting again on lap 34, taking on another set of the hard compound. The Dane overhauled Albon during the final stint to take 11th place, which became tenth late on following Russell's exit. The result ensured MoneyGram Haas F1 Team captured a double points finish, the first for the team since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, and marked a second successive top 10 result in 2024.

Nico Hulkenberg: "The first VSC helped me and I overtook a car at each of my stops at the pit exit and that really made my race today, that together with the VSC and our teamwork - so I'm really happy. Getting P9 and P10 with one top car crashing out and Verstappen having to retire, it's still the case where if the top five teams finish, there's not much left. I feel more encouraged today that the car felt better than in qualifying yesterday, which is different from last year, but it's practical to have it this way around."

Kevin Magnussen: "We got both cars in the points with great teamwork once again. The VSC didn't help me, but on the flipside, it helped Nico so we could get him back into the battle and it's fantastic to get three points here. It's very encouraging and it's a different way to go racing; last year we woke up on race day knowing it's not going to be good. Today, I woke up knowing we would have a chance to fight, and it was true. We were stronger with our race pace than qualifying, and we just need to keep working in this direction."

Ayao Komatsu - Team Principal: "It was a great day with a double points finish, the first time since Austria 2022. Especially after yesterday's qualifying, I said we expected to have better race pace - but to be able to get double points is better than expected - so it just goes to show that you need to be there. You need to do everything perfect to be able to pick up those last available positions. It wasn't perfect today, so there's some things that we need to improve, but overall, I'm so happy for the team. Both drivers drove a brilliant race, and the pit stop crew, when it was critical, they delivered, they got our drivers out in front of the competition. What a great team effort, I'm very happy."