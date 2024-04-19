Chinese Grand Prix: Practice - Times

Times from today's free practice session for the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:36.302 126.621 mph 2 Piastri McLaren S 1:36.629 0.327 3 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:36.660 0.358 4 Perez Red Bull S 1:36.690 0.388 5 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:37.101 0.799 6 Magnussen Haas S 1:37.118 0.816 7 Ocon Alpine S 1:37.213 0.911 8 Albon Williams S 1:37.229 0.927 9 Ricciardo RB S 1:37.238 0.936 10 Bottas Stake S 1:37.530 1.228 11 Zhou Stake S 1:37.626 1.324 12 Tsunoda RB S 1:38.006 1.704 13 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:38.090 1.788 14 Sainz Ferrari S 1:38.284 1.982 15 Sargeant Williams S 1:38.286 1.984 16 Norris McLaren H 1:38.630 2.328 17 Russell Mercedes H 1:38.806 2.504 18 Hamilton Mercedes H 1:38.839 2.537 19 Alonso Aston Martin H 1:38.936 2.634 20 Gasly Alpine S 1:39.276 2.974