Site logo

Chinese Grand Prix: Practice - Times

NEWS STORY
19/04/2024

Times from today's free practice session for the Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:36.302 126.621 mph
2 Piastri McLaren S 1:36.629 0.327
3 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:36.660 0.358
4 Perez Red Bull S 1:36.690 0.388
5 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:37.101 0.799
6 Magnussen Haas S 1:37.118 0.816
7 Ocon Alpine S 1:37.213 0.911
8 Albon Williams S 1:37.229 0.927
9 Ricciardo RB S 1:37.238 0.936
10 Bottas Stake S 1:37.530 1.228
11 Zhou Stake S 1:37.626 1.324
12 Tsunoda RB S 1:38.006 1.704
13 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:38.090 1.788
14 Sainz Ferrari S 1:38.284 1.982
15 Sargeant Williams S 1:38.286 1.984
16 Norris McLaren H 1:38.630 2.328
17 Russell Mercedes H 1:38.806 2.504
18 Hamilton Mercedes H 1:38.839 2.537
19 Alonso Aston Martin H 1:38.936 2.634
20 Gasly Alpine S 1:39.276 2.974

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms