Sport targets new points system

Not for the first time, the sport is looking to change the points system in a bid to generate greater interest for fans and greater incentive for teams and drivers.

Currently the first ten drivers are awarded points on a basis of 25 for the winner, 18 for second, 15 for third, 12 for fourth, 10 for fifth, 8 for sixth, 6 for seventh, 4 for eighth, 2 for ninth and 1 for tenth.

Under the system being proposed, the top seven finishing positions would continue to win the same amount of points, however there would now be 5 for eighth, 4 for ninth, 3 for tenth, 2 for eleventh and one for finishing twelfth.

The proposed change, which will be discussed this week, is being pushed by the smaller teams who feel that with five teams currently dominating the sport - Red Bull in a league of its own and then Ferrari and McLaren, with Mercedes and Aston Martin spearheading the midfield - a greater allocation of points would offer hope to the rest of the field.

However, the various changes to the system over the years has made the historic value of points almost worthless.

From 1950 to 1959 race winning drivers scored 8 points with 6 points for 2nd, 4 for 3rd, 3 for 4th, 2 for 5th and a bonus point for fastest lap. Furthermore until 1957 points were shared between drivers who drove in relays, as was often the case.

In 1960 the points system was changed so that the 6th placed driver received one point with no points awarded for fastest lap.

The following year (1961) the system was changed yet again with race winners being awarded 9 points rather than 8 - this system was retained until 1991 when the 10-6-4-3-2-1 system was introduced. In 2003 a new points system has been introduced by the FIA in an effort to 'spice up' the sport - the new system awards points to the first eight finishers: 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1.

Furthermore, between 1950 and 1989 drivers didn't 'keep' all the points earned - sometimes only their best 4 results counted while at other times the season was divided in two with the best score from each half counting towards the final score. Indeed, had the current points system been in use from 1950 the history of the championship would have been altered significantly.

The system currently in use was introduced in 2010, though from 2021 an additional point was awarded to the driver posting the fastest lap of the race, providing they finished in the top ten.

Lando Norris, who as Sky Sports keeps reminding us, has yet to win a race, has 693 points to his name, while Ayrton Senna has 614. George Russell (496) recently moved ahead of Nelson Piquet Snr and Nigel Mansell, while Esteban Ocon has 2.5 points more than Niki Lauda and 3 more than Mika Hakkinen and Alex Albon is just 7 points shy of Jacques Villeneuve.

Of course, in the current, 'everyone gets a prize era', such a move surely makes perfect sense, maybe a few more of those nice shiny medals as well.