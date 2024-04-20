Lauda's Nurburgring helmet up for auction

The helmet Niki Lauda was wearing at the time of his infamous crash at the Nurburgring in 1976 is up for auction.

The three-time world champion is rightly celebrated as one of motorsport's most talented, tenacious, and intelligent drivers, who tirelessly campaigned for improvements to track and driver safety throughout his career.

The Austrian's incredible determination was best illustrated through his survival and recovery from his accident on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 1976 - a race that Lauda had tried to convince his fellow drivers to boycott due to poor weather and track safety standards.

Lauda was leading that year's battle for the title and despite adverse conditions and safety concerns raised by multiple drivers, the Nurburgring race proceeded. On lap two, Lauda was involved in an accident in which his car hit the barrier, resulting in his helmet flying off and the car bursting into flames. Fellow drivers intervened, pulling Lauda from the wreckage, playing a crucial role in aiding his survival.

His subsequent recovery became one of the most iconic moments in Formula 1 history, for despite his severe burns and respiratory damage, Lauda returned to racing at the Italian Grand Prix, a mere 40 days after the accident.

The following day he qualified a remarkable fifth and subsequently completed the gruelling 52 laps; finishing an incredible fourth place.

While he was ultimately pipped to the world title by James Hunt; the incredible story of the 1976 championship was subsequently retold in Ron Howard's 2013 movie, RUSH.

Lauda's determination and skill led him to win his second world title in 1977 and his third in 1984.

Following his accident, the Nurburgring was redesigned for increased safety, and new regulations were implemented, while Lauda advocated for safer car and track designs, pushing for stricter controls over driving conditions and race organizers.

Since 1976, the helmet has been privately held in notable car and memorabilia collections, however this marks the first time it has been publicly available at auction.

The helmet originally painted red with 'Niki Lauda' lettered in white to both sides, along with logos for AGV, Goodyear and Romerquelle, and which shows extensive damage, comes from a private collection and will be offered alongside seven other helmets from legendary Grand Prix drivers including Michael Schumacher, Nigel Mansell, Gilles Villeneuve, Alain Prost, Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi.

The helmet will be offered for sale by Bonhams Cars Automobilia Department at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday May 4 at an estimate of $50,000 - 60,000. As befits the legendary champion, a portion of sale proceeds will be donated by the vendor and Bonhams Cars to the Lauda family's chosen charity, UNICEF, to support their vital work in providing humanitarian aid to children worldwide.

"We are delighted that our father's legacy continues to provide help and assistance to those in most need," said Lauda's son, Lukas. "The challenges faced by UNICEF in providing humanitarian aid to children worldwide are enormous, if we can make a small contribution towards improving opportunities for others; we are delighted to do so."

"We are privileged to present this historically significant helmet, as a testament to Niki Lauda's legacy as a driver and as a champion for driver safety. His unyielding determination and sheer courage altered the trajectory of racing history," added James Garguilo, Bonhams Cars Automobilia Specialist.

Picture Credit: Bonhams

Check out our Saturday gallery from Shanghai here.