Ted Toleman (1938 - 2024)

Ted Toleman, the man who gave Ayrton Senna his first Formula 1 race seat, has passed away at the age of 86 in Manila, Philippines.

The news comes weeks before the 30th anniversary of the legendary driver's death at Imola during the San Marino Grand Prix.

Toleman whose team won the Formula 2 Championship in 1980 after several seasons, started his eponymous Formula 1 team in 1981, ironically debuting at the San Marino Grand Prix. Senna would make his F1 debut in 1984.

Famously, Toleman grabbed Senna from under F1 impresario Bernie Ecclestone's eye, who ran the Brabham team at the time.

Toleman Motorsport was the little team that could. It gave birth to the careers of some of the great innovators in Formula 1 many who still have a strong presence in the sport today, including Rory Byrne, Alex Hawkridge, Pat Symonds, Ann Bradshaw, David Clare and the late Brian Hart among others.

Toleman's driving talent possessed some of the greats of Formula 1 in the 80's including Senna, Derek Warwick, Piercarlo Ghinzani, Pierluigi Martini, Teo Fabi, Stefan Johansson, Bruno Giacomelli, Johnny Cecotto and Brian Henton.

Toleman sold out of Formula 1 to Benetton in 1985 after the disappointment of Monaco in 1984.

With Alain Prost in the lead, Senna in the Toleman was charging from 13th on the grid and the red flag was shown on lap 32 after a protest from Prost - directed at Clerk of Course, Jacky Ickx - triggering one of the most controversial finishes in Formula 1 history.

In the aftermath, it was deemed by many to have been red flagged too early and that Senna was certainly on for his - and Toleman's - maiden win.

After entering 70 Formula 1 races and qualifying for 57 of them, Toleman sold out to the Benetton family, the team's last race under the Toleman banner was the first ever Australian World Championship Grand Prix in Adelaide.

The Toleman team netted three podiums in 1984 to Senna.

After becoming Benetton, it became the Renault F1 team, Lotus Renault, back to Renault F1 and in 2021 was renamed Alpine F1.

Aside from F1, Toleman was an avid adventurer - winning a number of Championships as an offshore Powerboat racer of note - being named as the greatest British Offshore Powerboat Class 1 driver of all time and holding two world records.

He undertook a cross Atlantic sail with Virgin founder Richard Branson in an attempt to break the Atlantic crossing world record; entered the Le Mans 24 Hour with Tom Walkinshaw and did three Dakar rallies.

Toleman was the subject of Christopher Hilton's final tome in 2010, The Toleman Story: The Last Romantics in Formula 1.

After selling the F1 team and his transport business in the UK, Toleman spent his time in multiple locations around the world, ultimately ending up between the Gold Coast in Australia and Manila in the Philippines with his wife, Maitie.

His Australian motorsport interests included being category rights holder of the MINI Challenge Series from 2008 until 2010.

Toleman had been suffering a long-term illness and ultimately succumbed to complications from cardiorenal syndrome.

Ted is survived by wife Maiti and son, Michael, to whom, on behalf of its readers, Pitpass offers its sincere condolences.

Norman Edward 'Ted' Toleman - 14th March 1938, 10th April 2024.